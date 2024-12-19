Here’s why some UK Pixel owners will notice faster 5G speeds

Google’s Pixel 9 is one of the best smartphones to have come out in 2024. But now, it’s getting a bit better… at least for some UK owners. Anyone that’s using a recent Pixel on the Vodafone network will notice faster 5G speeds thanks to some clever new tech.

Vodafone and Google have teamed up to deliver faster 5G upload speeds to Pixel smartphones. Thanks to some clever tech called MIMO (that’s Multiple Input, Multiple Output), Vodafone’s 5G Ultra network is now firing on all cylinders.

Launched in June 2024, MIMO tech has essentially doubled the number of antennas chatting between Vodafone’s 5G masts and your shiny new Pixel. That means faster uploads and more reliable connections, which is music to the ears of anyone sharing movie-quality clips to Instagram or TikTok.

The upgrades don’t stop there, though. For the Pixel 9 series, Vodafone has introduced an alternative speed-boosting trick: Uplink Carrier Aggregation (ULCA). With this, multiple frequency bands team up to make uploading those painfully high-res files feel less like watching paint dry.

Vodafone reckons that since our phones are now dual-purpose machines for consuming and creating content, networks like Vodafone’s need to prioritise upload speeds. The carrier actually showed off this tech earlier in the summer at Glastonbury. The network has had a thorough workout, keeping hordes of upload-hungry attendees connected. But, attendees seemed to notice the faster speeds. Points for Vodafone.

If you’re itching to try out these upgrades, they’re currently exclusive to the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the entire Pixel 9 line-up (including the bendy Pixel 9 Fold). You’ll need to be on Vodafone’s 5G Ultra network, naturally. I’m not sure if this tech will roll out to other smartphone brands, but I certainly hope so.