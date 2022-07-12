Google Pixel 6 Pro price slashed by £200 in Prime Day mega deal

Rejoice, Android fans and anyone else in need of a a new phone – the Google Pixel 6 Pro has just got a huge price drop over at Amazon UK as part of its Prime Day summer shopping shindig.

Right now, you can save £200 on an unlocked 128GB Pixel 6 Pro smartphone with the online retail giant, a discount of 24% that brings the device’s price down to just £649.

The high-end handset normally sells for £849, making this one of the best phone deals you’re likely to see all Prime Day as well as the the cheapest price ever seen on this Pixel 6 Pro model at Amazon UK according to our price checking.

This is another one that’s exclusively available to Prime members, which is a common catch when it comes to Amazon deals at the moment – though it’s less of a problem given how easy it is to get a 30-day FREE trial for Prime. You can cancel at any time, and if you decide to keep it, it’ll set you back £79 for the year or £7.99 a month.

Not sure? Know that this is one of the absolute best smartphones around, with our Pixel 6 Pro review seeing it earn a rare perfect 5/5 star score.

We absolutely loved testing this “ambitious” and “uncompromising” device, reserving specific praise for its camera and “incredible photographic ability.”

Quite simply, it’s “the best Google phone yet” according to our reviewer, which is really saying something when you consider the company’s long history of top quality Android devices.

