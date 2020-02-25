Google Pixel 5 preview: Everything we know so far

Will the, uh, fifth time be the charm for Google's premium Pixel? Google hasn't yet produced the rival-beating, must-have Android flagship, but the company keeps trying.

It's early still, but first leaks suggest that Google plans to try some new things with this autumn's expected Pixel 5 line, including a refreshed design. We're still several months out, so these leaks and rumours might not pan out exactly as designed, but they offer an intriguing first look at where Google might be headed.

Here's everything we've heard about the Google Pixel 5 so far.

(Renders courtesy of Front Page Tech)