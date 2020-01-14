Google Pixel 4a preview: Everything we know so far

We'll always prefer a top-end flagship to a mid-ranger when money's no concern, but in the real world, value is always a consideration – which is why the Pixel 3a was so great.

Google's pricier Pixel phones have often felt a smidge overpriced or under-specced, sometimes making them a tough sell compared to other top contenders. But the Pixel 3a was a smart shift in that approach: a modestly-specced, modestly priced phone with a brilliant flagship camera.

That's why we're so excited about the prospect of a Google Pixel 4a this year, which we hope will actually improve on some elements of the standard Pixel 4 while delivering a more palatable price. Here's what the rumour mill is churning out so far.