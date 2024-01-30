Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for half price today

We’ve just had the release of the latest top smartphone from Samsung in the form of the Galaxy S24 series. But that means there are some absolutely killer deals on older Samsung Galaxy phones including the S22 and S23 series.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on a killer deal and is just shy of being half price from Amazon UK.

There’s also a significant saying in the US, too, with Best Buy currently offering it at around 20% off. And if those deals aren’t right for you, then we’ve plenty more for you below:

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal now

42% off from Amazon UK or 20% off in the US



The Galaxy S22 Ultra RRP was $1200/£1149 for the 128GB version but this deal sees it drop to £660 in the UK or $720 in the US. Both prices are for the 128GB version.

As in all recent years, there are three handsets in Samsung’s ‘S’ series: the standard S22/23/24, the larger Plus and the flagship Ultra – the latter always stands apart in terms of specs, styling and price.

Not sure about the deal above? We’ve also got some other buying options for the S22 Ultra here for you:

In our Galaxy S22 review we said it “checks all our smartphone boxes: Stunning screen? Check. Rich styling? Check. Fancy pen? Check. Class-leading camera… and the list goes on.” We found the camera setup excellent, too, saying: “The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s zoom is nothing short of stellar, and as a package, it impresses on most fronts.

“Even the front camera is exceptional – the S22 Ultra gets a 40MP punch-hole selfie shooter. Its portrait mode is super accurate for a mono-camera set-up, and its photos look clear, while still being flattering. The fact it aso shoots steady 4K video is great.”

Of course, going for the S22 series does mean that you don’t have the latest and greatest from Samsung and that you’ll miss out on a couple of years’ worth of security updates. So here are the latest deals on the 2023 Galaxy S23 Ultra.

And here’s the latest deals on the brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra, too – although naturally it’s significantly more expensive. We do love this phone though and in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review we concluded that “it may not be perfect, and it’s undeniably expensive, but there’s no other phone out there as feature-rich as the S24 Ultra.”

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home