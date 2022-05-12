Flippin’ heck: is this the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Serial leaker @OnLeaks has shared our best look yet at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, via 91mobiles.

If accurate, it suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be near-identical in appearance to the current Z Flip 3, while reportedly packing in the same-sized 6.7in folding screen.

The rear of the render shows the same two-tone colour design, along with the return of dual cameras. There’s no word if the cameras pack in the same imaging specs as the current Z Flip 3, but we’re naturally optimistic for some sort of imaging upgrade, given the fact that it’s a newer device.

Source: @OnLeaks, via 91mobiles

Elsewhere we’ve got a USB-C port, speaker grille, SIM slot, power button and volume rocker all present and accounted for, and even the dimensions are practically the same, although the Z Flip 4 is apparently a little thicker at 7.2mm vs 6.9mm. This is hopefully, as some sources suggest, due to a slightly larger battery, which is a trend we can definitely get behind.

That’s pretty much all there is to it for now, with no mention of specs at this time. It wouldn’t be a stretch to assume we’ll be getting a more powerful processor though, likely along the lines of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

Nothing mind blowing, then, but hopefully we’ll see an even more accessible price point for a folding phone as a result. As always, watch this space…

