Fitbit Charge 5 price slashed in early Amazon Prime Day UK deal

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day UK is well and truly on, with the online retail giant already bringing us some impressive early deals – like this savings of over £55 on the Fitbit Charge 5 activity tracker.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is now 34% off at Amazon, bringing its price down to just £113 from an RRP of £170. These deals can fly out quick, so act fast, as it’s something of a steal if you’re looking to take your health and fitness tracking further than basic step counting.

That’s because it has got many of the features you find on some of the best smartwatches like the company’s own Fitbit Sense, including built-in GPS, heart rate and skin temperature tracking, an ECG app, pre-loaded exercise modes, Fitbit Pay mobile payments, and water resistance up to 50m.

We gave it a nearly perfect 4/5 star score in our Fitbit Charge 5 review, calling it a “tracker with big appeal” thanks to a number of “innovative features centred around health and stress” and the fact that it’s simply “nice to wear”.

Get it in either graphite/black, steel blue/platinum, or lunar white/soft gold while supplies last – save over 30% on the Fitbit Charge 5 today!

We’ve price-checked this deal, too, and confirm it’s legit – give or take a bit of shrapnel, it’s the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon UK, so buy with confidence – there ain’t no lemons here.

In fact, sweetening this deal even further, you get a 6 month Fitbit Premium membership thrown in at no extra cost! It normally costs £80 a year in the UK and gets you added features like guided mindfulness meditations, advanced sleep data, nutrition recommendations and more.