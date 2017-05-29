Essential Phone: Everything we know right now

It’s not often a brand new player enters the smartphone scene. With a handful of well-established names dominating sales, it can be a tough market to break into – but Essential Products is looking to do just that with its as-yet-unnamed debut device.

What makes Essential a bit more noteworthy than the average startup is that it’s headed by Android creator Andy Rubin – a man who presumably knows what goes into making a great smartphone.

With the announcement of the company’s first handset imminent, let’s take a look at what we know so far.