Dyson’s 360 Vis Nav robot vac now has a price. Can you guess what it is?

Dyson announced its long-awaited 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum back in May. But we’ve been waiting a while to have a price and availability confirmed.

Now we have that info – and the price is quite significantly more than we were expecting. Dyson has also confirmed to us that the vac won’t be coming to the US before 2024, but it seems it will definitely be launched there.

You can now buy the new robot from Dyson UK directly from £1399.99. Given Dyson’s previous robot cleaners were the Dyson 360 Eye and subsequent 360 Heurist at £799, that’s a significant rise in cost this time around. Coincidentally, the robot is available in Australia too, priced at AUD $2399.

The new cleaner has a look much more like one of Dyson’s stick vacs. It has been many years in development inside Dyson’s robotics labs in the UK, Malaysia and Singapore. And in particular at Dyson’s new Centre for Robotics at Hullavington, UK. As such, the 360 Vis Nav is a ground-up rebuild.

Dyson claims that it offers six times the suction of other robot cleaners. That’s thanks to the use of a Hyperdymium motor spinning up to 110,000rpm. The speed is a little slower than in the flagship Gen5 Detect stick vac, for example.

There are 10 cyclones in a similar arrangement that you’d see on on of Dyson’s more conventional cleaners. The brush bar is better designed for multiple floor types, too. In particular stiff nylon bristles are intended to go deep into carpets.

There’s been a lot more work on the software side of things this time around. You can now create zones in the app and use voice assistants to begin a clean.

Suspension helps the robot climb up to 21mm to get over obstacles and rugs/ Plus there’s a low profile to get under furniture up to 99mm high.

D-shape design

As with Dyson’s stick vacs, there’s a Piezo sensor to detect dust type and spin up the motor when needed. It also boasts a 50 minute run time. For navigation, it uses Dyson’s own Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) system. This works alongside 360-degree vision thanks to a camera on top of the cleaner.

There’s also a clever way this vac can clean along walls. Sensors detect when the robot is at the edge of the room and suction is redirected through a side-actuator.

The 360 Vis Nav is Dyson’s fourth robot design and takes on a D-shape form. This isn’t original; Neato’s orginal D-shape design arrived back in 2010. We first saw what the Dyson take on this would be like when it appeared online in the US way back in 2021.

The launch of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav comes 30 years after Dyson’s prototype work on the first bagless vacuum cleaner, DC01.

Dyson will be hoping for more widespread success with this new vac. The 2015 360 Eye had limited availability, while it didn’t sell the 2018 360 Heurist in the US. Its first ever attempt at a robot vac, 2001’s DC06, didn’t make it to market. That was because of its sheer heft, due to the number of sensors and batteries on board.

We have been lucky enough to see the new Dyson 360 Vis Nav in action already and performance seems impressive. We’ll be bringing you a full review as soon as we can.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home