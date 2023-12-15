CIGA Design’s new bio-ceramic watch is full of mystical energy

I’ve always been a big fan of CIGA Design’s watches, from the surprisingly well-engineered Series Z Edge to the multi-award-winning Blue Planet. I find it’s a great brand if you’re looking for something a little different, without breaking the bank.

That’s why I was excited by CIGA Design’s latest watch, the Eye of Horus, which carries all of the brand’s design cues, but comes in at an even more affordable price point.

The first thing that caught my attention about the Eye of Horus is the X-shaped skeleton dial front and centre. It highlights the fact that this is first and foremost a mechanical timepiece (not just some quartz-powered fashion watch).

It’s a very well-designed skeleton dial, with a view all the way through to movement. This modern X-shaped skeleton design embraces the ancient Egyptian concept of energy, power, healing, and luck, all represented by the iconic Eye of Horus triangle in the centre.

The Eye of Horus also half-functions as the second hand, rotating 360-degrees every 60-seconds.

An eye for an eye

For those a little rusty on their ancient Egyptian mythology, the Eye of Horus symbol is believed to embody the eye lost by the god Horus in a struggle. It was magically restored and is associated with healing, renewal and divine protection.

The ancient Egyptians made amulets with precious jewels in the shape of the Eye, and this modern-day amulet brings the power of the Egyptian Gods to the wrists of watch enthusiasts. It helps that it looks pretty cool as well and gives off a National Treasure vibe.

The watch hands and scales are luminous green, which, as we all know, is the most otherworldly colour around. It looks very spooky when lit up at night.

Aside from the design, what I really appreciate about this watch is how comfortable it is. The case is made from bio-ceramic, so it’s lightweight (although, not quite as lightweight as Swatch’s Bio-ceramic MoonSwatch and Scuba Fifty Fathoms, in part thanks to a proper mechanical movement). When paired with the flexible silicone strap, you’ll forget you’re wearing this watch.

The obsidian crown, which symbolizes power, adds a final touch of flair to the watch.

This mystical timepiece comes in three colour variations, black, rose gold, and silver. It’s available now on Indigogo for $199 or £156 (if bought in the Winter Sale). The regular price is $269 or £211.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech