Carl Pei’s Nothing schedules launch event – phone set to be previewed?

Former OnePlus founder Carl Pei’s Nothing company is holding an event on 23 March at 2pm GMT.

The event’s purpose is undefined, but there has been a lot of recent speculation that Nothing will launch a smartphone to follow up last year’s Ear 1 true wireless earphones.

You’ll be able to see the event at nothing.tech – Nothing says it will be unveiling its “2022 roadmap” so while there may not be devices available right away, we should know roughly what is coming. The tagline for the event is the slightly over-the-top ‘The Truth’.

A clearly staged photo recently emerged of Pei alongside Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon at Mobile World Congress with the pair looking at a device very much phone-like in size. Why staged? Nobody is wearing masks, which were mandatory at the event.

It’s also taken in the press and partner area of Qualcomm’s booth (we know, as we were there) but it’s still quite a busy spot for such a sly reveal rather than being in one of the many nearby meeting rooms.

The event will also include a “new opportunity for community investment” so expect a product or two to be crowdfunded.

Nothing has also announced it is setting up a London Design Hub headed by ex-Dyson lead designer Adam Bates.