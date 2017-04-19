The best headphone deals - April 2017

In the market for some new in-ears? Craving a new set of cans? Fervently searching for some novel 'phones?
Quit seeking and behold our pick of the best headphone deals - sure to bring sweet sounds to your needy canals.
From sports buds to noice-cancelling commuter cans, there's a deal below for every audio taste - at a suitably tasty price.
In-ear headphones deals
Seriously classy in-ear headphones with the detail to out-do the competition
Buy the Beyerdynamic Byron here for £41.00 from Bax Music Shop - saving £5.00
A Bluetooth version of some of the best affordable in-ears available, the E10BTs are no-nonsense wireless earphones that offer all-day listening
Buy the SoundMagic E10BT here for £69.01 from Amazon
Superb sounding wireless in-ears with a fantastic connection and fitness boosting-features including heart-rate monitoring
Buy the Jabra Elite Sport here for £229.99 from Currys PC World
Simple, well-built and nice-sounding, the flexible, water-resistant design of these Flex 'phones makes them a boon for active listeners. A light, flat cable doesn't bounce too much, whilst ear hooks mean the buds stay in as you run.
On-ear headphones deals
Bags of style and fantastic sound quality at the right price - these Urbanistas are an absolute steal
Buy the Urbanista Seattle here for £88.00 from Amazon
Looking for noise-cancelling cans? These Sonys are an even better option than Bose
Buy the Sony MDR-1000X here for £329.00 from Amazon - saving £30.00
Some of our favourite over-ears get their cables clipped - but still sound ace
Buy the Bowers & Wilkins P7 Wireless here for £319.00 from Amazon
The new gold standard for affordable on-ear headphones
Buy the AKG K92 headphones here for £38.48 from Amazon - saving over £10.00
With Bose-style noise cancelling and way better sound than you'd expect at this price, the Lindy BNX-60 headphones are quite the bargain
Buy the Lindy BNX-60 here for £69.98 from Novatech
Low price for wireless, good sound and a sleek look. What’s not to like?
Buy the Skullcandy Grind Wireless here for £45.99 from Argos - saving £25.00
What to look for in a new pair of headphones
If you're feeling overwhelmed by the wealth of headphones on offer here, fear not: here are the top things to consider when buying yourself a new pair.
First up, how much do you hate wires? If you're looking for cable-free listening, you'll want some Bluetooth-enabled 'phones. It's worth considering battery life - Bose's QC35s can do a full 20 hours on a single charge - as well as pairing options (NFC is increasingly common).
If you'd rather have the certainty of a cable, be sure to check it's compatible with your device. Own an iPhone 7? You'll be needing some Lightning-equipped headphones, then.
Once you're plugged in, you'll probably be wanting some noise cancelling tech, too, to keep the outside world, well, out. Effectiveness varies across models, with both passive - literally blocking the sound - and active - using microphones to measure and counteract noise - approaches.
As for comfort, the in-ear versus on-ear debate is really a matter of personal preference. If you have toasty lobes, buds might be better. If you prefer not to jam silicone tips into your hear-holes, on-ears are the right choice.
Finally, budget: spending more doesn't necessarily mean you'll get a better listening experience. Primarily, this is because we've seen a proliferation of low-price, high-quality headphones in recent years. Then, there's the fact that audio quality also depends on the device that's sending it. Properly expensive 'phones deserve audiophile-level kit.
Of course, none of this matters if you're buying new cans as a fashion statement.