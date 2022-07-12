Bang & Olufsen is known for making sonic stuff that’s seriously nice – and priced to match. And that’s usually true of the Beosound Explore, a premium Bluetooth tube designed for dynamic outdoor sound. But Amazon’s just changed the game with a mega Prime Day deal.

Normally listed at £169, Amazon has slashed the price of the Beosound Explore to its lowest price on record: £125. That’s a saving of 26% on a speaker that does plenty to justify its place in our list of the best Bluetooth noise-boxes.

But you’ll need to act fast: exclusive to Prime Members, the deal ends on 13 July. Not a Prime subscriber? Sign up for a 30-day trial here to unlock access to the deal (and all of the other account benefits).

Built for alfresco audio, the Beosound Explore is a ribbed cylinder cast in anodised aluminium. Splash-resistant and reassuringly sturdy, its battery life is similarly strong: at 27 hours, it’ll see you through lengthy getaways without flaking out.

Tuned for outdoor tunes, the Beosound Explore projects sound in the round, meaning your whole pack of park pals can get in on the groove. Take it out and about and you’ll find its booming bass balances nicely with the weighty mid-range. It doesn’t want for drive, and it can go loud without distorting.

Discounted by 26%, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is an even more compelling Bluetooth package. In fact, you might be tempted to pick up a second speaker and pair the two in stereo.

Prefer something you can pop in your pocket? The equally premium but even more portable Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 is also reduced in the Prime Day deals extravaganza. Officially £239, it’s available on 12 and 13 July for £170 – which is a sweet saving of £69.