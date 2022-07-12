In the market for a compact drone with capable shooting skills? Good news: Autel makes two of them – and they’re both discounted on 12 and 13 July, as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals extravaganza.

Buyers in the US can get 20% off Autel’s Evo Nano+ premium bundle – down to $879 from the usual $1099. It’s a similar story for UK flyers, who can bag the same set for £879 instead of £1099.

Shopping for a pro drone? Autel has also discounted its top-end Evo Lite+ premium bundle. From Amazon US, you can scoop up the combo for $1479 (versus $1849 normally). Likewise, from Amazon UK, it’s currently listed at £1479, rather than £1899.

DJI has long been the drone brand to beat. Arriving in skies earlier this year, Autel’s latest squadron of folding drones has DJI’s flying machines squarely in its sights.

The Evo Nano+ is a direct rival to the DJI Mini 3 Pro, one of our favourite drones. Lightweight at 249g, Autel’s compact quadcopter features three-way obstacle avoidance sensors and subject-tracking smarts. It also benefits from a 1/2.8in CMOS sensor that’s good for 50MP stills.

The larger Evo Lite+ is a shooting tool for serious videographers. Equipped with a 1in CMOS sensor that benefits from an adjustable aperture, it can shoot aerial footage in 6K and capture brighter video after dark, assisted by a low-light algorithm.

What do Autel’s premium bundles bag you? Besides a capable drone, the combo packs include everything you need to get airborne. Among other things, that includes spare batteries, a memory card and a shoulder bag for transporting your payload. The set also includes a physical remote control which connects to your smartphone for more precise piloting.

With the 20% Prime Day discount applied, both premium drone bundles will be available at their lowest prices ever. So if you’ve had your eye on a new flying machine, this is a great opportunity to hit the skies for less.