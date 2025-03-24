Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Apple’s biggest-ever AirPods Max upgrade is coming next month, and you can get it for free

NewsAudioHeadphonesAppleAirPods
News

Apple’s biggest-ever AirPods Max upgrade is coming next month, and you can get it for free

AirPods Max are finally getting lossless audio, and the best part is that you can get it for free thanks to a software update

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Apple AirPods Max headphones side view

I’ve got a pair of AirPods Max and have had them for a while. As much as I love them, I can’t ignore the fact that AirPods Max have been a little neglected. We were teased with a second-gen version in 2024, but it was just a colour refresh.

Now, finally Apple is upgrading AirPods Max. In fact its the biggest-ever (and arguably first) major upgrade to the top headphones. And the best part? You can get it completely for free.

Lossless audio and ultra-low latency are finally landing on AirPods Max. Apple is unlocking the potential of its over-ear cans with the iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4 software updates coming in April. Lossless audio was promised to us years ago, but Apple has seemingly remembered these headphones exist and is finally delivering.

But this new feature set appears to be exclusive to the USB-C version of the AirPods Max. If you’re still rocking the original Lightning model, you’re probably out of luck. To make full use of lossless audio and ultra-low latency, you’ll need to plug in via USB-C.

Naturally, Apple is also launching a new USB-C to 3.5mm cable. It’s $39/£39 if you fancy tapping into the future of wired audio. You’ll also be able to use the same cable to connect your iPhone or iPad to a car stereo or speakers with a 3.5mm jack.

So what does this actually mean? You’ll finally be able to listen to 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio on AirPods Max. Yes, proper lossless audio. Apple says it’ll even work with Personalised Spatial Audio. Plus, for the musicians out there, AirPods Max will become the only headphones that let you create and mix in Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking. Apple claims that ultra-low latency will give you instant feedback, putting the response time on par with Mac, iPad and iPhone speakers.

The AirPods Max update is rolling out in April alongside iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4. If you’ve got the USB-C model, this upgrade is free. Except for the cable that is. And let’s hold out some hope for the Lightning version.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home