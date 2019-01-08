Apple iPhone (2019) preview: Everything we know so far

We just got the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but the Apple rumour mill never stops churning – and it's already spilling some potential details on what's coming in 2019.

Will it be the iPhone XI? How about the iPhone 11? Honestly, we don't know yet. It's very early still, so we only have a couple of solid tidbits to work with, but there's sure to be a growing flood ahead of Apple's usual autumn release window.

Here's what we know so far about Apple's new iPhones in 2019, and check back often as we'll be updating this regularly with new rumours and leaks.

(Leaked render via OnLeaks/Digit)