Apple iPhone (2019) preview: Everything we know so far

We just got the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but the Apple rumour mill never stops churning – and it's already spilling some potential details on what's coming in 2019.
Will it be the iPhone XI? How about the iPhone 11? Honestly, we don't know yet. It's very early still, so we only have a couple of solid tidbits to work with, but there's sure to be a growing flood ahead of Apple's usual autumn release window.
Here's what we know so far about Apple's new iPhones in 2019, and check back often as we'll be updating this regularly with new rumours and leaks.
(Leaked render via OnLeaks/Digit)
When will the Apple iPhone (2019) be out?
If we had to take a guess, we'd say September. Why? Because Apple almost always launches its iPhones in September. That's why.
We haven't heard anything specific about its 2019 plans in this regard, and it's worth noting that the iPhone XR didn't ship until October. However, keep in mind that in 2017, the iPhone X released in November and Apple still followed it up with the iPhone XS (shown) the following September. That's the usual Apple window.
Unless we hear something else in the coming months, we're expecting both the launch and release in September 2019.
How much will the Apple iPhone (2019) cost?
All of these things are true: Apple sold a huge amount of iPhones in 2018 and made a boatload of money on them. Apple has also revised its earnings forecast due to expected underperformance, and customers widely grumbled about the new iPhone prices.
In short, Apple will still sell millions of iPhones at £999+, but there's a sense that the wider consumer pool isn't happy about the continual rise in pricing and that the iPhone XR didn't find quite the market that Apple expected at £749.
Does that mean that the 2019 iPhones will see a price drop? Not necessarily. Apple might believe that other economic factors are at play and that the higher spend-per-device is ultimately a metric worth holding onto. But given the response this year, we'd be truly surprised to see Apple raise prices this time around.
Purely speculation for now. We'll have to wait for solid leaks here.
What will the Apple iPhone (2019) look like?
There's a growing expectation that 2019's big Android flagship trend is going to be punch-hole screen cutouts for front-facing cameras, rather than larger notches. That's what we expect from Samsung's Galaxy S10. One leaker says that Apple won't be going that route – not this year, at least.
That's according to Ice Universe, a noted leaker with a proven track record, who suggests that Apple will keep the familiar iPhone XS (shown) notch in 2019… but opt for a hole in the display in 2020. If true, then it seems fair to assume that 2019 will be another revision year, and 2020 will see the next major shift in iPhone design.
As for the back of the phone, there may a larger change for 2019. Keep reading…
It's a small hint, but it's a believable one. Apple's iPhone XS design is still one of the best around, and the company has lately stuck with its smartphone designs for more iterations.
What about the Apple iPhone (2019)'s screen?
The iPhone XS and XS Max have two of the best-looking smartphone screens today, with crisp OLED panels at 5.8in and 6.5in respectively. We don't expect any dramatic changes there.
However, the technology behind the panel could help reduce some heft from the iPhone. ETNews reports that Apple will use Samsung's touch-integrated OLED panels in 2019, which could make for thinner and lighter iPhone XS successors.
The other big question is: Will Apple improve the iPhone XR screen this time around? The 750p LCD panel still looks decent enough, but it's vastly under-specced for a £749 flagship phone. That may seem especially true with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which may beat it on both screen quality and price alike.
We're just speculating for now, but we expect modest enhancements to the iPhone XS line's screens… and hope for larger enhancements to the iPhone XR successor.
How much power will the Apple iPhone (2019) pack?
As of this writing, Apple's A12 Bionic chips rule over the smartphone field, just like the A11 Bionic chips before them. They're vastly powerful, and we expect that trend to continue.
Apple will surely unveil an A13 chip with the new iPhones, which will promise more processing speed and enhanced capabilities, and arrive alongside a silky-smooth iOS 13 update. Whether the A12 Bionic remains the smartphone power champ before the A13 arrives remains to be seen, but Apple's put up an ever-growing benchmark lead with these latest chips.
No doubt about it: Apple's own silicon is leading the smartphone pack, and that's unlikely to stop anytime soon.
What kind of cameras will the Apple iPhone (2019) have?
Here's where the early leaks and rumours get interesting. Given the rise in triple-camera setups in Android flagships, it's not that surprising to think that Apple might follow suit in 2019. But how will it look?
Like this, perhaps! That enormous camera bump comes from renders leaked by OnLeaks and Digit, who claim that they are Engineering Validation Test (EVT) stage renders produced by Apple. 9to5Mac adds that the EVT stage is followed by design validation test (DVT) and production validation test (PVT) – in other words, these aren't final if they are legitimate at all. However, key features should be mostly locked down by now, pending further testing.
To be honest, it doesn't look quite as refined as what we'd expect to see from Apple. Surely there's a lot more finesse that can be put into presenting a triple-camera array… right? IceUniverse says that they are legit based on his own knowledge, however.
Bloomberg reported in December that Sony's latest generation of 3D camera sensors, which use time-of-flight technology to measure distance, have drawn interest from Apple. That might be what we're seeing in these renders, and what we'll see on the new iPhones.
We don't believe that this represents the final design, but we think it's true that Apple will incorporate a third back camera on the new top-level iPhones.
Is there anything else I should know about the Apple iPhone (2019)?
5G network connectivity is about to arrive, and there are many handsets that we expect to carry the technology in the coming months. However, Apple's next iPhones reportedly won't be among that batch.
That's according to Bloomberg, which reports that Apple plans to wait until at least 2020 to add 5G connectivity to new handsets. The report suggests that Apple wants to avoid issues like inconsistent initial coverage and other hitches, as it did by waiting for 3G and 4G LTE to ramp up before adopting those earlier technologies.
On the other hand, it might have to do with Apple's alliances and the tech available this year. Bloomberg suggests that Apple's switch away from Qualcomm chips will play into the decision, as new supplier Intel won't have 5G chips ready for a full-scale rollout in the next iPhones.
Unfortunately, we believe it: Apple has never seemed in a big rush to adopt the latest cellular advances, so anyone eager to jump on the 5G train in 2019 might be looking elsewhere for a new handset.