Apple iPhone 11 preview: Everything we know so far

There's a growing expectation that 2019's big Android flagship trend is going to be punch-hole screen cutouts for front-facing cameras, rather than larger notches. That's what we got with Samsung's Galaxy S10 and the Honor View 20. One leaker says that Apple won't be going that route – not this year, at least.

That's according to Ice Universe, a noted leaker with a proven track record, who suggests that Apple will keep the familiar iPhone XS notch in 2019… but opt for a hole in the display in 2020. If true, then it seems fair to assume that 2019 will be another revision year, and 2020 will see the next major shift in iPhone design.

As the above concept image - designed by Ben Geskin based on current leaks - shows, there may be a larger change on the back. That enormous camera bump on the iPhone XS Max successor comes from renders leaked by OnLeaks and Digit (see below in the Camera section), who claim that they are Engineering Validation Test (EVT) stage renders produced by Apple.

9to5Mac adds that the EVT stage is followed by design validation test (DVT) and production validation test (PVT) – in other words, these aren't final if they are legitimate at all. However, key features should be mostly locked down by now, pending further testing.

To be honest, it doesn't look quite as refined as what we'd expect to see from Apple. Surely there's a lot more finesse that can be put into presenting a triple-camera array… right? IceUniverse says that they are legit based on his own knowledge, however.

Interestingly, Google has since officially confirmed a similar-looking square module for the Pixel 4 following a slew of leaks on the topic. The Pixel 4 and new iPhone could look awfully similar once more...