Samsung enters the 5G era in style with super-sized Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung just launched a trio of Galaxy S10 models that are rolling out in a couple weeks – but there's one more on the horizon, and it's larger and faster than any Galaxy we've ever seen. The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G boosts the screen size up to 6.7in, but the more obvious benefit comes with 5G connectivity, letting you get incredible speed from a compatible network. This ultra-premium model also packs in a fourth back camera with 3D capabilities for augmented reality tricks. In other words, it's a super-enhanced version of the already-impressive core Galaxy S10 design, including the punch-hole display, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and impressive processing speed. We don't have a release date or price for the Galaxy S10 5G just yet, but you can bet that it won't be cheap.