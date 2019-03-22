Apple AirPods (2019): Should you upgrade?

While you can still skip tracks with a tap, the new AirPods have hands-free Siri support, so you can keep those hands in your pockets and summon your incorporeal assistant with just your voice.

The most significant addition, though, will set you back an extra £40. While a pair of new AirPods with the standard charging case is still £160, if you want the new wireless box you’ll have to stump up £200. You’ll still need to put the buds inside in order to recharge them, but when it comes to charging the case itself you can just plonk it down on any Qi charger. Handy.

Whichever case you choose it’ll now give you a whopping 24 hours of total charge time, plus Apple reckons the H1 chip inside the new AirPods makes them more efficient, so you should get a bit more out of their batteries too.