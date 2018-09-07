Apple iPad Pro (2018) preview: Everything we know so far

Much has changed in the world of Apple devices since the last high-end iPad Pro models (10.5in shown) in June 2017, and it all comes down to one thing: the iPhone X.

Last year's super-flagship iPhone delivered a dramatic overhaul of Apple's smartphone design, kicking bezel – and fingerprint sensors – to the curb while introducing the TrueDepth camera, Face ID security, and even Animoji. The world is different now that we have talking poop emoji.

It's about time for an iPad Pro upgrade, and unsurprisingly, rumours and leaks suggest that Apple is about to give its larger touchscreen devices the iPhone X treatment, complete with a redesign and facial scanning smarts. Here's everything we've heard so far.