Apple AirPods 3 price cut to $120/£129 for Prime Day but hurry!

Bag a top deal on the AirPods (3rd generation) Lightning version - it's one of today's ace Prime Day deals

It’s extremely rare to see massive discounts on Apple products, but AirPods deals are coming thick and fast this Amazon Prime Day.

At Amazon US you can get the AirPods Pro (3rd generation) for just $119.99, down from $169 – a saving of 29%.

The cheapest option at Amazon UK will bag them for £129 down from £169 – a 24% saving. Note that these models are Lightning rather than USB-C. They also don’t have the MagSafe-compliant wireless charging case but you can opt for the wireless charging version should you choose.

In our AirPods 3 review we said: “As go-anywhere, do-anything earphones they’re hard to beat if you’re an iPhone/iPad/Mac user and you don’t need to go all-out for noise cancellation.”

As mentioned, these are Lightning-compliant versions. We’re expecting some USB-C-capable ones to launch soon, possibly alongside the iPhone 16 in September. But if you’re happy with Lightning going forward, then these deals are an absolute no-brainer.

