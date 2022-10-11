Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds £40 off in Prime Early Access Sale

Wireless earbuds are a top pick thanks to their convenience, but often come with a hefty price tag to match. Amazon‘s own Echo Buds truly wireless earbuds are a more affordable option, while still offering decent sound. We gave the first-gen buds four stars out of five in our review. But there’s a newer, second-gen edition of the buds on the block. And in the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is heavily discounting the wireless cans.

Sitting at a RRP of £110, the second-gen Echo Buds are already a steal compared to Apple’s AirPods, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, or Google’s Pixel Buds. But during Amazon’s latest savings event, the wireless earbuds are discounted by 36% to £70 on Amazon UK – a £40 saving from the regular ticket. And things are even better in the US, with a $50/42% saving at $70 instead of $120.

The second-gen Echo Buds offer both passive (thanks to the in-ear tips) and active noise cancellation. They’re lightweight and sweat-resistant, so perfect to take on the go. You can take Alexa with you, too, since the smart voice assistant comes packed in the earbuds. Amazon reckons the battery will last for 5 hours, with an extra 10 hours from the charging case. There’s fast charging thrown in as well, with 2 hours of listening time after just 15 minutes of juice.

Running on 11 and 12 October 2022, the Prime Early Access event is a warm-up for Amazon’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The offers are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need a subscription to claim the savings. Not signed up? If you haven’t had a Prime trial in the last 12 months, you can take advantage of a 30-day free introduction here, with all the benefits.