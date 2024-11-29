Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday must-buy – lowest price EVER!

NewsDealsBlack Friday 2024AudioHeadphonesAppleAirPods Pro
News

AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday must-buy – lowest price EVER!

The latest version of AirPods Pro is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Air

After a new set of wireless earbuds? Apple’s top-tier AirPods are an excellent choice. It’s rare to see too many discounts on Apple products, but AirPods have bucked that trend for the last year or so. If you’ve been after a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, there’s no better time than Black Friday, thanks to this deal.

For Prime Day, you can bag the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $153.99 at Amazon US – that’s an excellent saving of $95.01 from the regular ticket of $249. It actually makes them cheaper than the new ANC version of AirPods 4. It’s the best deal these earbuds have ever seen – even cheaper than Prime Day earlier this year!

Or in the UK, you can score them for £179, which is a £50 saving. This is for the latest generation of AirPods Pro, even including the more recent USB-C upgrade, hearing aid capability and lower latency when used with the Vision Pro headset.

We awarded them a perfect five stars in our Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review. The second-gens are a “compelling upgrade” from the first edition Pros.

We praised AirPods Pro 2 for noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set – all of which saw improvements in the second-generation. Active noise cancellation saw a step-up, with refined cancellation and new mics.

Transparency Mode also got revamped, with an adaptive version that’ll switch on and off depending on your environment. Plus AirPods Pro 2’s new case brings a lanyard attachment, speaker, and Find My support. All of that’s on top of a set of wireless buds that already sound great.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home