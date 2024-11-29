AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday must-buy – lowest price EVER!

After a new set of wireless earbuds? Apple’s top-tier AirPods are an excellent choice. It’s rare to see too many discounts on Apple products, but AirPods have bucked that trend for the last year or so. If you’ve been after a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, there’s no better time than Black Friday, thanks to this deal.

For Prime Day, you can bag the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $153.99 at Amazon US – that’s an excellent saving of $95.01 from the regular ticket of $249. It actually makes them cheaper than the new ANC version of AirPods 4. It’s the best deal these earbuds have ever seen – even cheaper than Prime Day earlier this year!

Or in the UK, you can score them for £179, which is a £50 saving. This is for the latest generation of AirPods Pro, even including the more recent USB-C upgrade, hearing aid capability and lower latency when used with the Vision Pro headset.

We awarded them a perfect five stars in our Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review. The second-gens are a “compelling upgrade” from the first edition Pros.

We praised AirPods Pro 2 for noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set – all of which saw improvements in the second-generation. Active noise cancellation saw a step-up, with refined cancellation and new mics.

Transparency Mode also got revamped, with an adaptive version that’ll switch on and off depending on your environment. Plus AirPods Pro 2’s new case brings a lanyard attachment, speaker, and Find My support. All of that’s on top of a set of wireless buds that already sound great.