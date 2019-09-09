The 7 best new features in Android 10… and how to get it

Android 10 – the update formerly known as Android Q – is properly here. Well, that's true if you own a Pixel or one of a couple other phones. Everyone else has to wait. Sorry.

That's the typical rollout for major Android updates, unfortunately, but there's still reason to be excited if you're in either camp. Android 10 brings some cool and genuinely useful new features and tweaks to the familiar OS, and it'll hopefully be worth the wait… if you're stuck waiting, that is.

Wondering what's new and interesting in Android 10 and how and when you get can it? Here's our rundown.