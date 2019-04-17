Folded up, the Galaxy Fold looks like a long and thin smartphone that has been carefully placed on top of another phone of identical proportions. Which is to say, it’s pretty thick, with the hinge measuring 17mm top to bottom. It’s not overly heavy, but you’re going to feel the phone’s presence in your pocket, and because of its height, you’ll probably be able to see it there too.

The additional length doesn’t accommodate a longer screen, however. The 4.6in front display is decidedly small and narrow, almost comparable in size to zoomed out app windows on a regularly sized phone, and the bezels above and below it are bizarrely enormous. If you plan to swap out your current smartphone for one of these, you’ll be simultaneously gaining screen real estate, and losing it.

The screens don’t sit totally flush when the phone is folded up either. The hinge forms a small gap where the two don’t quite meet, but it isn’t the eyesore it sounds like.

On the traditional rear of the phone you’ll find half of its six cameras, while the side houses its fingerprint sensor, power button and volume controls. There’s a USB-C port on the bottom, and absolutely no headphone jack.

Unlike Huawei’s Mate X, whose display wraps around the back when folded, the Galaxy Fold conceals the display that makes up its tablet portion like the pages of a book. You get one less screen than the Mate X, but the tradeoff is that the larger display is protected when not in use.

We worried that a £1,799 foldable phone would feel precious to the extent that you’re actually nervous about using it. Happily, this is not the case at all with the Fold, which is sturdy, well-built and invites you to unfold it as much as you like.

That’s just as well, because when you start using Samsung’s bold new device you’ll quickly discover how addictive it is to simply fold and unfold it again. The hinge will click when the display is fully unfurled, and emits an equally satisfying clack when magnetically clamped shut. Samsung assures us that its bendy AMOLED tech is designed to endure hundreds of thousands of folds, and it certainly doesn’t feel fragile.

Unfolded, you get a 7.3in tablet (a bit smaller than an iPad Mini), but it feels plenty big enough, thin enough at 7.5mm (6.9mm screen) and easy to hold in one hand. It’s a shame there’s an unsightly notch in the top right corner, because otherwise it’s pretty much all screen. Good thing you can hide it with a black bar when you’re watching video.

We can’t talk about the Galaxy Fold’s design without talking about the crease in the display. We’re not sure how Samsung’s tech wizards can avoid creating a fold line in a foldable phone, but sympathy for their struggle doesn’t change the fact that it’s easily noticeable at an angle, and not particularly nice to run your finger across. The Fold never lies entirely flat either. The crease is just something you’ll have to accept, and as you’ll be looking at the display straight-on most of the time, it shouldn’t be a massive issue.