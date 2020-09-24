The 6 biggest announcements from Amazon’s Echo 2020 event

Amazon likes to announce a whole bunch of hardware at once, and while this year’s Echo event wasn’t quite as overwhelming as last year’s (no microwave this time), it still brought us lots of new devices.

The core Echo and Echo Dot are being reissued with sleek, rounded designs, while the new Echo Show 10 has a screen that’ll follow you around. Meanwhile, Ring has a flying in-home security drone and car alarm/camera devices, and Amazon’s launching a Google Stadia-like video game streaming service.

Here’s a look at all of the new Amazon and Ring gear coming your way soon.