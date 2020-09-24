Amazon’s Echo Show 10 can’t keep its eye off you

If you’ve had Alexa living with you for a while you’ll know she’s always listening, but pick up a new Amazon Echo Show 10 (£240) and she’ll always be watching too. With a built-in 13MP wide-angle camera and swivelling base that includes a brushless motor, the Echo Show 10 can physically rotate to follow you around the room – handy if you like to pace around while you’re on a video call. Its woofer and pair of front-firing tweeters also move with it, so the sound won’t suffer just because you’ve gone for a wander. With newly added support for Netflix, that 10in HD screen should get some extra use, while Zigbee and BLE onboard make it a proper smart home hub too. Next up: legs.