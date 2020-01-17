Once you’ve paired your TicPods 2 Pro over Bluetooth, you’ll quickly realise that they’re a surprisingly tech-packed pair of earbuds. The headline feature here is AI, which powers Mobvoi’s two new technologies, TicHear and TicMotion.

TicHear, as you’ve probably guessed, concerns voice control. Handsfree, you can say the wake phrase “Hey Tico” to activate the default voice assistant on your phone, but Mobvoi has gone a step further, building algorithms that enable ‘Quick Commands’, which allow you to perform basic functions like pausing a song, skipping a track and accepting a call just by asking the TicPods 2 Pro to do so - no wake word required.

And when it works, it’s quite handy. But during testing I found that the headphones would regularly fail to recognise my commands, and being able to control your music with your voice alone isn’t as impressive when you have to bellow the instruction in the supermarket queue to make it work. The earbuds only accept exact phrases too, so you have to remember to say “play music” rather than just “play”.

Then we have TicMotion, which lets you accept or reject calls by either nodding or shaking your head when it comes in. Again, pretty useful in theory and very cool when it works, particularly when on the move. But the motion sensors seemingly required me to nod with all the enthusiasm of a sweaty punk in a mosh pit if they were going to do their job as advertised. I’m not going to be doing that at the bus stop. Other times they just straight up wouldn’t play ball.

And if the AI features don’t interest you, the TicPods 2 Pro also boast more traditional gesture, or “Tickle”, controls. Not only can you double tap either bud to skip or pause a song (this can be customised to your liking in the Mobvoi app) and long press to wake your voice assistant, but there are also touch-sensitive volume sliders on each. Using them is a bit fiddly but you won’t find anything similar on even the far more expensive AirPods Pro.

The TicPods 2 Pro support Bluetooth 5.0 and Qualcomm’s aptX Audio for Android users, and I didn’t encounter any noticeable dropouts, although occasionally the voice assistant would spring into action for no apparent reason, which is obviously annoying.

And as mentioned before there is a very basic app, in which you can edit functions, play around with an EQ and check the battery level.