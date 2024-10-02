You won’t believe how cheap this Kenwood mixer is

Stuff

The Kenwood Go series is getting a little bigger with a £40 hand mixer, new stand mixer, and a food processor to go alongside them

When it comes to kitchen gadgets, there are plenty to choose from. Among bakers and home cooks, Kenwood is one of the top brands. And Kenwood’s Go kitchen line-up is getting a little bigger, headlined by the QuickMix Go, a cheap and cheerful hand mixer.

It’s designed for small kitchens – or for anyone tired of playing hide and seek with mixer attachments. The QuickMix Go packs a 350W motor that’ll have you whipping up meringues like a pro. Plus, with its all-in-one smart storage case, the days of rummaging around in drawers for the beaters are over. It even manages to be eco-friendly, with over 30% recycled plastics in its build.

Now, onto its posher sibling – the Kenwood Go Stand Mixer. It’s the collection’s showstopper, bringing proper baking performance in a footprint that won’t take over your kitchen. It’s small enough to tuck away, but has the muscle to whip up 48 cupcakes or knead enough dough for two medium loaves of bread. With clever touches like a rotating splashguard and a built-in measuring scoop, it’s clearly built for the bake-obsessed.

Finally, there’s the MultiPro Go Food Processor, perfect for slicing, dicing, and grating. This ultra-compact appliance takes up less space than most toasters, but still tackles all your essential food prep tasks. It’s got something called 360° Express Serve – fancy talk for slicing or grating directly onto a plate or pan. With all the attachments neatly stored together, it’s a dream for keeping your kitchen clutter-free.

The full Kenwood Go Collection is available to order from Kenwood now. It includes the QuickMix Go hand mixer for £40, the Go Stand Mixer for £250, and the MultiPro Go food processor for £60. You can nab them in Storm Blue or Clay Red.

