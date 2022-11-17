Kenwood Autograph collection will smarten up your kitchen

Home chefs looking to give their recipe repertoire a tech-friendly makeover are well served by Kenwood’s trio of new kitchen gadgets, spearheaded by the Autograph Collection.

The range, which includes a stand mixer, multi-purpose food processor and powerful electric hand whisk, lands in moody matte black and stainless steel – so you’ll want to keep them on your counter-tops rather than hiding them out of sight inside your kitchen cupboards. It’s joined by the colourful Dusk & Dawn breakfast collection, and rounded off by the MultiPro GO compact food processor.

The £45 Autograph Collection QuickMix+ kicks things off, promising 650w of egg-beating power along with a slow-speed startup to stop ingredients from pebble-dashing your kitchen, and a motor that should be quieter than rival electric whisks. The MultiPro XL Weigh+ food processor, meanwhile, brings in-bowl weighing to save you having to reach for a set of scales.

You’ll find integrated weigh scales on the top-tier Titanium Chef Baker stand mixer, too. It has 3.5-litre and 5-litre nesting bowls, and four stainless steel baking tools. Everything is dishwasher safe, too, which should cut down on cleaning.

If you’re more into tea and toast than Tiramisu and trifle, you should head for the Dawn & Dusk collections. The 1.7-litre rapid boil kettle holds enough for seven cups, with markers so you only boil as much as you need, while the four-slice toaster has independent toasting slots for each side. It also has the usual defrost, reheat and high rise functions for when you’re feeling more adventurous than a slice of Hovis’ finest.

The Dusk models come in Slate Grey, Olive Green and Twilight Purple, with prices starting from £55. The Dawn versions can be had in Oatmeal Cream, Stone Blue and Midnight Black, from £50.

Finally, the MultiPro Go is a shrunken down food processor that won’t take up loads of room on your kitchen counter. a 360-degree swivelling funnel is handy for slicing or grating without having to juggle your bowls around, and at only 30cm high it’ll happily fit in a cupboard. It’s available now from £60 in Storm Blue colours.