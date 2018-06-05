Suunto 9 is a Scandi smartwatch with so much stamina

Finnish firm Suunto has launched its latest sports-centric smartwatch – and it’s got a beast of a battery. The Suunto 9 (£499, available 26 June) serves up as much as 120 hours of use, even with GPS turned on the whole time, and will nudge you with reminders if it thinks your current battery mode is using up more juice than required. It’s also built with the rough and tumble world of outdoor activities in mind, being waterproof, freezeproof and protected against drops, packs over 80 sports tracking modes (which’ll help record all your exploits in detail, when used in tandem with the companion app), and will even alert you if a storm is on the way.