The Suunto 9 Peak Pro is good for the planet (and your waistline)

There’s more to the Suunto 9 Peak Pro than an overhauled interface and best-in-class battery life. The new GPS multisport watch is the first from the firm to have its carbon footprint completely compensated, so you can feel good about strapping it on your wrist before you’ve gone for your first run.

According to its maker, the watch creates the equivalent of 7.5kg of CO2 across its entire lifespan – less than a petrol car produces driving 30 miles. Each one is handcrafted in the firm’s Finnish factory using 100% renewable energy. A new bike commute mode even shows how much CO2 you’ve saved after each activity, which should make you think twice about reaching for the car keys.

None of that means the 9 Peak Pro skimps on sportiness. It’s built with either stainless steel or titanium, with sapphire glass tested to withstand serious environmental punishment. Divers can wear it down to 100m below sea level, ice and salt won’t cause any concern, and MIL-STD ratings mean it’ll handle drops and shocks too.

At 10.8mm thick and with a 1.2in display, it’s a fair bit skinnier and smaller than your typical running watch, so won’t look out of place if you wear it to work as well as while you’re working out. Suunto will sell you a range of different straps and bands so you can mix-and-match with your outfits, too.

Depending on how athletic you’re feeling, you should expect up to 21 days of daily use before you’ll need to top it up. The most accurate GPS and heart rate tracking will survive for 40 hours, while Endurance and Tour modes extend the lifespan to 70 hours and 300 hours respectively. Charging is rapid, going from empty to full in an hour, or delivering 10 hours of exercise recording in ten minutes.

Suunto has also upgraded its smartphone companion app with pre-session workout planning, a new avalanche map layer that’ll let alpine trekkers know where to avoid, and the option to export completed routes as a 3D animation for sharing on social media. It’s still packing all the usual route-finding options, advanced training modes and turn-by-turn route guidance, along with the heatmaps and road surface map layers the firm’s fans know and love.

Fitness fanatics will be able to strap a Suunto 9 Peak Pro on their wrist from the 25th of October. Prices will start at £429 for the stainless steel version, or £549 for the titanium model.