Garmin's new MARQ smartwatches are built for adventure

Garmin has created a new range of premium smartwatches designed and engineered for those with a passion for flying, racing, sailing, exploring, and sports performance. With prices starting at £1,399, the MARQ series comprises five intelligent, lightweight, and durable timepieces constructed from hardy (and rather flashy) titanium and sapphire crystal that should protect from wear and tear in even the most challenging environments. Each watch comes with all the functionality you'd expect, including a sunlight readable display, GPS, built-in music storage, daily active tracking, smart notifications, a heart rate tracker, oxygen sensor, and up to 12 days battery life. The MARQ series is expected to launch later this year, and you can find out which of the fab five is right for you over on the Garmin website.