Wahoo’s Kickr Run treadmill is the closest thing yet to the open road
The only thing missing is exhaust fumes and recycling bins
Even seasoned running fanatics tend to steer clear from the tedious, mind-numbing experience that long treadmill sessions tend to offer, but the new Wahoo Kickr Run could change that for good.
Where to start? How about a built-in sensor which automatically detects how far away you are from the front of the unit, automatically adjusting its speed without you having to lift a finger? Not only does this make for a more natural (not to mention, safer) running experience, but paired with apps like Zwift, it brings a pretty impressive level of immersion to virtual runs.
Speed aside, there’s another very clever trick hidden beneath the Kick Run’s chevroned belt — a pair of legs with wheels, which can adjust themselves to provide an incline and decline running experience (+15%/-3%) to simulate steep hills and drops. Adjusting itself automatically on virtual Swift running sessions, you’ll be able to experience the brutal leg-burning feeling of hill sprints in real-time, without any manual adjustments required. Not only that, but it’s also capable of lateral tilt, to better simulate real road-running. We can practically hear the lactic acid building up from here.
If you prefer taking matters into your own hands, there are also two independent lever controls — one on each side of the treadmill arms — which can adjust the incline and speed, with a mere nudge — and while we haven’t tested it out ourselves, we imagine that they’re far more intuitive than trying to hit a tiny button sprinting at full pelt.
The ideal way to make the most out of the Kickr Run would be to place it directly in front of a large TV for the most immersive Zwift experience , but if you’d rather not take over the lounge, there’s a built–in (and removable) section at the front which is large enough to place a laptop on, with a secure strap for app-linked shenanigans. There’s also a tablet/phone holder, which can cleverly be stowed away when not in use.
With a maximum user weight of 250lbs/113kg, it’s a sturdy bit of kit, and there’s an equally heft price tag of $5000 to match. Set to launch in the US this summer with a global release in 2025, it could be the ultimate way to avoid the elements while chasing that runner’s high — though your bank balance is still likely to get pretty winded.