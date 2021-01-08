Panasonic's JZ2000 flagship TV is an adaptive 4K OLED powered by AI

Panasonic is kicking off 2021 with a big-screen bang by introducing a new flagship OLED TV called the JZ2000. The 4K gogglebox will be available in 65in and 55in models, and is powered by a brand-new HXC Pro AI processor that uses artificial intelligence to optimise picture and sound quality based on what's currently being viewed. It also offers HDR10+ Adaptive support, letting the smart tube tweak HDR content to specific lighting conditions. According to Panasonic, the AI processor can even reduce input lag when gaming, bringing latency right down and providing a buttery smooth, ultra responsive gameplay experience. Being a flagship TV, the JZ2000 packs all the trimmings you'd expect, including HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rates and high frame rate support, and a 125W sound system comprising side-firing, upward-firing, and front-during speakers alongside a built-in subwoofer. There's no word on pricing just yet, but we do know the JZ2000 will be hitting shelves this summer. Panasonic, of course, isn't the only company to have detailed its 2021 TV lineup, so be sure to check out our Sony and Samsung roundups to see what its competitors have planned.