Panasonic details its complete OLED TV range for the year

Panasonic has detailed its OLED 4K TV range for the coming months with more accurate HDR picture quality as the focus.

What’s sitting at the top of the range isn’t ‘new’ news though – the MZ2000 was previously announced at CES back in January. It’ll be available in in 55, 65, and 77in sizes with a Micro Lens Array (MLA) ‘Master OLED Ultimate’ panel and with Dolby Atmos audio tuned by Technics.

Pana also says that a 50% step up in brightness (55, 65in) has been achieved because of (multi-layer) heat management. Image processing comes courtesy of Pana’s HCX Pro AI chip.

Away from the range-topper, the 55/65in MZ1500 (pictured above and below) feels like much more of a sweet spot using a Master OLED Pro panel which basically promises better contrast – again powered by the HCX Pro AI. This model includes a Dolby Atmos-certified sound system (consisting of front-firing speakers and a subwoofer) as well as Pana’s usual support for a chunky range of HDR formats including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

Panasonic is talking up the gaming potential for its new OLEDs, including up Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and support for VRR via HDMI 2.1 and AMD FreeSync Premium. A ‘True Game Mode’ improves colour accuracy for gaming and you can even calibrate it to your liking too. Additionally, there’s an RPG Sound Mode for full audio immersion. There’s a swivel stand, too, should your sofa be at a different angle to your sofa.

Plus there are more midrange sets incoming – available in 42, 48, and 55in sizes, the MZ980 (below) again supports Dolby Atmos as well as the same HDR formats and gaming features as the MZ1500.

All the above TVs use the latest version of Panasonic’s My Home Screen 8.0 operating system with support for all major streaming services, plus there’s Amazon Alexa built-in (Google Assistant control is via another device).

Finally, and available 42, 48, 55, and 65in sizes, the MZ800 and MZ700 will be more modestly priced and as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos compatibility they use Google TV (Android TV will be used in the UK) and Google Assistant for voice control. They also include the abilty to stream content from your phone or another device with Chromecast built-in.

These sets use Pana’s 4K Color Engine Pro processor and also support HDR10+. Game Mode and HDMI 2.1 means that gamers are covered if they choose this TV, too.

Colour tuning on all the 2023 Panasonic OLED models comes courtesy of Hollywood colourist Stefan Sonnenfeld who worked on Top Gun: Maverick, Wonder Woman and Jurassic World among many others. A revised Filmmaker mode also reacts to ambient light, too, meaning that the content looks as intended whatever the lighting conditions in your home.