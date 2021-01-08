The 5 biggest features coming to Sony’s 2021 TV lineup

It’s a whole new year, and the falling of the calendar page means it’s time for TV lovers to begin plotting out their big upgrade for the months ahead.

We’ve already seen Samsung’s lineup, which goes big on its Neo QLED (Mini LED) tech, and now it’s Sony’s time to try and wow you with its latest screens. Sony has revealed a whopping 21 different models, ranging from stunning 8K Bravia XR Master Series sets to wallet-friendlier X85J 4K TVs that still pack in a lot of perks.

There are a few key things to know about what Sony’s new 2021 TVs have to offer, so here’s a quick primer ahead of next week’s official start of the streaming-only CES 2021.