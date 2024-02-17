This new Tissot PRX is perfect, apart from one major detail I can’t ignore

I, like most watch enthusiasts, have a huge admiration for the Tissot PRX. It’s perfect combination of design, versatility, heritage, and affordability have made it one of the most popular watches around.

The newest model in the PRX lineup, created in partnership with the eight-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard (also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A. on the music scene) may just be my favourite model yet… if it wasn’t for one thing.

I always found the previous gold-coloured PRX to be a bit too blingly for me. The combination of a gold-PVD case and gold dial is a bit too much for me.

Enter this new Damian Lillard special edition, which keeps the gold-PVD case, but tones things down with a black dial. I think it looks great.

This PRX Powermatic 80 is packed with unique elements that reflect Lillard’s personality and career. For example, the distinct black dial is embossed with the number ‘0’, a nod to Lillard’s jersey number. I think I actually prefer this over the standard PRX Powermatic 80’s waffle dial.

On the back of the watch, the transparent case back offers a unique visual: the famous ‘Dame Time’ celebration.

The flange of the watch reveals more personal details, with each quadrant telling a part of Lillard’s story. ‘DAME’ and ‘TIME’ adorn the top left-hand and right-hand corners respectively, a nod to Lillard’s on-court moniker and clutch performances. While the bottom right-hand corner, marked ‘DDKK’, is a heartfelt homage to his family: Damian, Damian Lamonte Ollie, Kali Emma Lee, and Kalii Laheem. The bottom left-hand corner boldly states ‘YKWTII’, an acronym for ‘You Know What Time It Is’.

None of these bother me too much, and are reasonably easy to ignore if you’re not a Damian Lillard fan.

Where this special edition does lose me, is the prominent second hand, which features Damian’s monogram on the counterweight. It’s quite a difficult aspect to ignore and, I think, ruins an otherwise perfect model.

Inside, the PRX remains unchanged. It features the automatic ‘Powermatic 80’ movement, with 80 hours power reserve and anti-magnetic Nivachron balance spring.

The single-link gold-PVD bracelet comes with an interchangeable system, so it can easily be swapped for a rubber or leather strap.

The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 Damian Lillard Special Edition is available to buy now for £780 from Tissot UK and $825 from Tissot US.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor