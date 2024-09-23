This electric toothbrush is made from the same stuff as your iPhone

Dental hygiene is one thing you shouldn’t skimp on, but electric toothbrushes don’t always come cheap. Fortunately, Laifen’s Wave range of electric brushes comes in a lot cheaper than the likes of Oral-B. They’re just as good at brushing your gnashers, and look even better. And the newest version is made from the same stuff as your iPhone.

Unveiled at the IFA 2024 expo, this isn’t your typical electric toothbrush. Laifen’s brought out the world’s first dual-action toothbrush, which sounds unnecessarily complicated, but hear me out. This toothbrush combines 66,000 sonic vibrations per minute with a brush that oscillates at 60-degrees.

All these fancy specs mean one thing: this toothbrush is apparently 300% more efficient than your average electric brush. It’s meant to be six times better at wiping away any plaque on your pearly whites. Laifen has invoked the Modified Bass brushing method (the gold standard according to dentists), so actual dental professionals are giving this a thumbs up.

The standout feature, though, has to be the titanium design – just like the latest iPhones. Not only does it make the brush look way cooler, but titanium is also non-toxic, antibacterial, and practically invincible. Laifen hasn’t just slapped a bit of metal on it either – this thing is crafted from a single, seamless piece.

But it doesn’t stop there. With three different brushing modes, adjustable across more than ten levels using the Laifen app, it’s like having a tiny dental clinic in your hand. You also get three self-developed cushioned brush heads, each one tailored for different dental needs. So no matter how fussy your teeth are, there’s a setting for you.

If you’re keen to snag one, the Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium is now available for pre-order directly from Laifen. For $160/€160, you get the brush itself plus six cushioned brush heads.