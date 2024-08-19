This gaming monitor can switch from high refresh rate to high resolution

If you’re a gamer, you’ll know the struggle of picking between a monitor with a high refresh rate, or one with high resolution. Or even trying one of the best monitors with both. But this new Alienware monitor is a 4K 180Hz monitor as standard, but can switch to a 1080p 360Hz monitor instantly. It’s a cheaper way of getting both out of your gaming screen.

This 27-inch gaming monitor can pull a Jekyll and Hyde, switching between 4K resolution and a high refresh rate. It can go from 4K at 180Hz down to 1080p at a whopping 360Hz when it’s time to dive into a fast-paced FPS. It can do this instantly at the press of a button. This isn’t just a gimmick. The AW2725QF combines four pixels into one when switching to FHD, allowing the monitor to double the refresh rate without skipping a beat.

Alienware’s newest gaming monitor covers a whopping 95% of the DCI-P3 colour space with a Delta E<2 accuracy, ensuring that what you see on screen is as true to life as possible. Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification round out the package, delivering the deepest blacks and the brightest whites.

For those with consoles, fret not. The AW2725QF doesn’t discriminate. HDMI 2.1 support means you can enjoy 4K at 120Hz on your console, and 180Hz when hooked up to a PC. The inclusion of variable refresh rate and auto low latency modes ensures that every frame counts. Plus, there’s eARC, which means your high-res speakers are in for a treat as well.

Alienware’s signature design flair is all here, too. A retractable headset hanger, a minimal hexagonal base that gives you ample desk real estate. Plus, there’s AlienFX lighting to make your setup glow like the cockpit of a spaceship. Plus, with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and VESA AdaptiveSync, your games will run smoother than a greased-up racing track.

The Alienware AW2725QF gaming monitor is set to launch in China on 15 August and will make it’s way worldwide on 12 September. Expect it to drop at around $1399/£1199/€1349 when it hits the shelves.