These sculpted earphones are designed with sound in mind

Campfire Audio's new earphone casing doesn't only look great, it also contributes to the acoustic performance

There are plenty of popular wireless earphones kicking about, but they all look pretty similar. Campfire Audio’s newest release might be one of the best designed. But that’s not just for looks. This new casing has been designed on purpose, as its part of the acoustic performance.

Campfire Audio’s Astroliths are packed with the most advanced acoustic-shaping geometrics you’ll find. The standout here is the new Additive Acoustic Optical Inclusion housing (AAOI). It isn’t just a mouthful to say, but also a feast for the eyes and ears.

The stainless steel shells are hand-polished to a mirror finish. They feature optically inclusive internal chambers within a transparent exterior. From afar, they look sleek and black, but get up close and personal, and you’ll see light and structure dance inside, giving off a gem-like effect.

Under the hood, you’ve got custom dual 14.2mm planar magnetic drivers for the lows and mids. They’re paired with a custom 6mm tweeter for the highs. Cambridge Audio’s trio of drivers works in perfect harmony, thanks to a crossoverless design and meticulously engineered internal chambers. What this means for you is performance that’s all about precision and detail.

Campfire Audio’s Astroliths feature an outstanding impulse response, which means the drivers can hop from one note to the next without any smearing or overlap. They’ve got an incredibly flat impedance too, ensuring balanced and accurate sound. Plus, with less than 0.3% harmonic distortion, these IEMs can handle high volumes without any warping.

The Astroliths come with a bundle of goodies: a black leather folding wallet handmade in Portugal, a 3.5mm and 4.4mm TimeStream cable, a ‘Breezy Bag Micro’ mesh pouch, a selection of silicone and foam ear tips, an IEM cleaning tool, and a Campfire Audio lapel pin. They’re available to order for $2199/£2199/€2399. You can grab them from select retailers like Audiologica, Audio Sanctuary, and Amazon

