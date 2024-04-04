The Fathom earphones from Campfire Audio are some of the best-looking around

While wireless earbuds are usually more popular, you can get better audio quality when going wired. And this new set from Campfire Audio doesn’t just sound good, it looks good too. The Fathom earphones are some of the best looking earphones around, with an aluminium shell and shaped design.

Campfire Audio‘s Fathom earphones are a love letter to audiophiles. They tuck six custom-made balanced armatures inside, delivering a detailed soundstage that’s as warm as a British pub in the winter. The vocal performance has been elevated, so voices will sound more natural than ever. Audiophile tuning? Check. A driver configuration that covers the entire frequency range? Double-check. Campfire Audio promises to deliver a sound so true to the original recording, you might find yourself checking your surroundings for hidden musicians.

Now, let’s talk looks because these aren’t your run-of-the-mill, plastic fantastic earbuds. The Fathom earphones are encased in a black anodised aluminium shell that’s sleek and refined. Rainbow PVD fasteners catch light in such a way that they’ll make a peacock jealous. Comfort hasn’t taken a back seat, either. The shape and contours of these earphones have been refined for your listening pleasure. You can bliss out for hours without your ears throwing a tantrum.

The Fathom earphones offer a frequency response that spans from the sub-bass to the limits of human hearing. There’s also a low THD to keep things as clean as a whistle. Plus, you get all the accessories you didn’t know you needed. You get two silver-plated copper conductor cables that’ll keep you covered, plus a leather case to keep the earphones safe. And you can pick from a bevy of ear tips to a cleaning tool and even a lapel pin – because, why not?

Fancy sticking earphones in your lugs that look as good as they sound? The Campfire Audio Fathom earphones are available for $1049/£1049. You can snag these earphones from third-party distributors such as Audiologica.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home