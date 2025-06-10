These new A&K earphones are stunning, but promise to sound even better than they look

While there are plenty of top headphones to pick from, those with planar-magnetic drivers are revered as the cream of the crop. That’s a lot of audiophile speak, I know. But these types of cans are known for better accuracy and a more open soundscape. And that’s exactly what you can expect from Astell & Kern’s new Luna earphones.

They’re as pretty as the name suggests, with a design inspired by the moon. But it’s the promised sound from these 13mm drivers that really makes me do a double take.

Read more: Best wireless earbuds in 2025 reviewed and rated

A&K’s Luna earphones are a single-driver, planar-magnetic number that have been crafted in Japan with the sort of obsessive attention to detail usually reserved for samurai swords and wagyu beef. These drivers aren’t just regular planar-magnetic (which would be impressive enough), but rather a fancy new bit of tech called Katabiki. They’ve got a unipolar magnetic circuit and a diaphragm that’s super thin. They’re built to give you outrageous resolution and delicate, natural sound.

The housing is made from titanium, so these earphones are super lightweight and extremely durable. Inside, the cable is a mix of silver-coated OCC and copper OCC. Each connector is finished in aluminium, to ensure the highest quality.

Each set of Luna earphones comes boxed up with plenty of ear tip options. You get three sets of Baroque tips, three AET07s, and even a pair of foam ones in case you want to live dangerously. It all slips neatly into a posh Alcantara carry case.

The Astell & Kern Luna earphones are available to order now through select stockists. They’ll set you back $2700/£2699/€3049.