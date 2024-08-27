These long-lasting ANC headphones cost less than you think

Regular travellers will know battery life is king for keeping the peace through the longest of long-haul flights. At a whopping sixty hours of listening per charge, the Soundmagic P58BT noise-cancelling headphones aren’t going to run dry during your layover, yet they cost less than a few bags of duty-free snacks.

At £80, they’re less than a third the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5, and even undercut the bargain-stastic 1More Sonoflow – but don’t give up much in the way of features. Hybrid ANC can tweak how much noise is cancelled based on background chatter, and a transparency mode lets you talk without having to take the cans off first.

That sixty hour battery life claim is actually only for when noise cancelling is switched off; it’ll manage up to 35 hours with ANC enabled. Still, that’s more than enough for the world’s longest commercial flight.

The headphones fold up for transport in the bundled storage bag, while the silicone ear pads and headband are sweat- and makeup-resistant so won’t get mucky if you suddenly have to sprint for a departure gate.

Inside, 40mm dynamic drivers promise a well-rounded sound with impactful bass and detailed top-end.

Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity includes multi-device connectivity – handy if you’re constantly swapping between phone, tablet or laptop – and a low-latency game mode means audio sync shouldn’t be an issue. A 3.5mm cable included in the box is there for any wired listening, too.

Value-minded travellers in the UK and EU can pick up the Soundmagic P58BT right now, for £80/€80, from Amazon and all the usual audio retailers. A US launch will follow soon.