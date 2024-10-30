The Swatch MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase includes a complication that I’ve never seen before

Swatch is adding another chapter to the Bioceramic MoonSwatch series with the introduction of the new Mission to Earthphase, a watch that quite literally brings the Earth and Moon to your wrist.

This new model marries the traditional moon phase with a ground-breaking complication: an ‘earth phase’ indicator. It’s the first watch to feature both complications, making it a very cool talking point.

With the earth phase subdial positioned at 10 o’clock, Swatch has captured the essence of how Earth appears from the Moon. The planet’s image changes to reflect its cycles just like a moon phase, and this complication is complete with oceans, clouds, and land masses that glow in UV light thanks to a special ink treatment.

So, glancing at the Mission to Earthphase dial during the day means getting a miniaturized, colour-rich view of Earth, celebrating our blue planet’s natural beauty, but when under UV light, the oceans radiate a brilliant blue, giving the watch an “otherworldly” touch. It’s a charming addition to the Bioceramic MoonSwatch series.

The moon phase complication at 2 o’clock inverts the relationship, showing the familiar changes of the Moon as viewed from Earth. But here’s where Swatch gets poetic: the two indicators move in opposite directions, reflecting the natural “counterclockwise” cycle of the Earth-Moon relationship.

When there’s a Full Moon, Earth is in a ‘New Earth’ phase, and vice versa, delivering a playful nod to high-end retrograde watch functions.

Beyond the groundbreaking complications, the Mission to Earthphase keeps classic MoonSwatch styling – Bioceramic construction, grainy lunar-inspired grey dials, and the iconic “dot over ninety” tachymeter.

The chronograph movement is quartz, paired with a battery cap featuring Neil Armstrong’s legendary footprint.

This latest MoonSwatch creation isn’t limited-edition, making it easier for collectors to get their hands on one, though availability will be managed with a one-watch-per-person-per-day policy in select stores worldwide starting November 2.

The MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase is priced at US$325 / £288, you can find the full list of store locations here.

For those drawn to the legacy of space exploration, this MoonSwatch brings a really interesting perspective to your wrist.

