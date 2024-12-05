The new Omega Seamaster in titanium and bronze gold is perfect for Christmas

As the festive season approaches, Omega has delivered a dazzling gift for watch enthusiasts with its latest Seamaster Diver 300M. Last month Omega launched the monochrome editions, but it’s now available in Grade 2 Titanium and Bronze Gold.

I think this new edition is the perfect accessory for the holidays, thanks to its festive colourway that evokes warmth and elegance (and a Christmas tree inspired colourway).

Building on the legacy of the Seamaster Diver 300M collection, this model moves away from the familiar ceramic designs of recent years, instead drawing inspiration from the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, famously worn by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die.

With its vintage touches, such as the domed sapphire crystal, and a sophisticated green aluminium dial, the watch is a perfect blend of traditional design and modern watchmaking.

The brushed Grade 2 Titanium case provides the ultimate combination of durability and lightweight comfort, making it ideal for adventurous holiday travels or snowy outdoor escapades. This dim grey titanium is subtle and understated, allowing the true star of the season to really shine – the warm glow of Omega’s Bronze Gold.

Used for the bezel, crown, helium escape valve, and hands, this unique alloy radiates a soft pink hue. Unlike standard bronze, Omega’s Bronze Gold resists patina’s harsher effects, ensuring it retains its warmth and elegance for years to come.

The green aluminium dial and bezel ring are nicely balanced with vintage Super-LumiNova, ensuring the watch dazzles even in dim lighting.

Adding to its festive allure, the Seamaster text and the tip of the seconds hand are accented in red.

Inside is the impeccable Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, boasting a 55-hour power reserve, Certified Master Chronometer status by METAS, and resistance to magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss. Just like the monochrome edition last month, this model has no date function.

Whether paired with its sleek titanium mesh bracelet or a more casual integrated green rubber strap, this new Seamaster is perfect for those looking to celebrate Christmas with a dash of James Bond sophistication.

The Titanium and Bronze Gold Omega Seamaster is available now for $9900 / £9400 on the rubber strap and $10,700 / £10,100 on the titanium bracelet. Check it out on Omega’s website now.

Liked this? These excellent luxury watch deals from Black Friday are still available today