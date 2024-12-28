The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 38 stands out as one of my favourite watch launches in 2024

As a long-time admirer of Girard-Perregaux’s impeccable craftsmanship, the Laureato 38 mm release stands out as a bit of a revelation this year. It brings all the elegance of its 42 mm predecessor, but now in a more compact and wearable form. For those of us with slimmer wrists, the reduction in size is a game-changer.

I’ve always loved the design codes of the Laureato – its octagonal bezel atop a circular plinth, and the integrated bracelet with alternating polished and satin finishes – but the 42 mm case felt oversized on my wrist. This new 38 mm version is nothing short of perfection.

There are two dial options – Sage Green and Midnight Blue – and I would genuinely have a difficult time choosing between the two. The Sage Green, with its gold-accented GP logo and central seconds hand, plays beautifully with light, shifting between grey and muted green depending on the angle. The Midnight Blue is equally striking, with its silver accents and deep, rich colour reminiscent of a starry sky.

Both dials feature the signature Clous de Paris pattern, adding a subtle texture that elevates the overall look.

Despite its smaller size, the watch sacrifices nothing in terms of substance. Inside, it houses the in-house GP03300 calibre, a self-winding movement with 46 hours of power reserve. Through the sapphire case back, the pink gold oscillating weight with its circular Côtes de Genève motif is a sight to behold.

The bracelet deserves special mention, too. Girard-Perregaux has nailed the proportions, ensuring it hugs the wrist comfortably without feeling bulky.

What truly sets this release apart, though, is its versatility. The size and design strike a perfect balance, making it suitable for both men and women, whether you’re dressing up for an event or keeping it casual.

If you’ve ever hesitated about adding a Laureato to your collection because of its size, this is your moment. For me, the Sage Green version is calling my name.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 38 is available now for $14,900 or £12,700.

Liked this? I desperately want the new Omega Speedmaster Pilot, even though it’s not made for me