The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 38 stands out as one of my favourite watch launches in 2024

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 38 brings all the elegance of the Laureato, but now in a more compact and wearable form

As a long-time admirer of Girard-Perregaux’s impeccable craftsmanship, the Laureato 38 mm release stands out as a bit of a revelation this year. It brings all the elegance of its 42 mm predecessor, but now in a more compact and wearable form. For those of us with slimmer wrists, the reduction in size is a game-changer.

I’ve always loved the design codes of the Laureato – its octagonal bezel atop a circular plinth, and the integrated bracelet with alternating polished and satin finishes – but the 42 mm case felt oversized on my wrist. This new 38 mm version is nothing short of perfection.

There are two dial options – Sage Green and Midnight Blue – and I would genuinely have a difficult time choosing between the two. The Sage Green, with its gold-accented GP logo and central seconds hand, plays beautifully with light, shifting between grey and muted green depending on the angle. The Midnight Blue is equally striking, with its silver accents and deep, rich colour reminiscent of a starry sky.

Both dials feature the signature Clous de Paris pattern, adding a subtle texture that elevates the overall look.

Despite its smaller size, the watch sacrifices nothing in terms of substance. Inside, it houses the in-house GP03300 calibre, a self-winding movement with 46 hours of power reserve. Through the sapphire case back, the pink gold oscillating weight with its circular Côtes de Genève motif is a sight to behold.

The bracelet deserves special mention, too. Girard-Perregaux has nailed the proportions, ensuring it hugs the wrist comfortably without feeling bulky.

What truly sets this release apart, though, is its versatility. The size and design strike a perfect balance, making it suitable for both men and women, whether you’re dressing up for an event or keeping it casual.

If you’ve ever hesitated about adding a Laureato to your collection because of its size, this is your moment. For me, the Sage Green version is calling my name.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato 38 is available now for $14,900 or £12,700.

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech