The Fujifilm X100VI is the ultimate retro-inspired rangefinder

Ever since the first-gen version showed up in 2010, the Fujifilm X100 has been a street photographer’s best friend. Its blend of classic looks, compact camera body, and hybrid viewfinder was unique at the time, and has stuck firm through multiple generations. Now there’s an all-new model for camera lovers to lust over. The Fujifilm X100VI adds a new sensor to the mix, while streamlining the features that made its predecessors so popular.

It uses the same X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor as the sublime Fujifilm X-T5, meaning 40MP of APS-C goodness. The fixed 23mm, f/2.0 lens makes a return from the X100 V, as does the 3in, two-way tilting LCD touchscreen. Photography fans will find the hybrid rangefinder (which offers both optical and electronic composition, or a blend of both simultaneously) as appealing as ever.

Now, though, it has in-body image stabilisation for the first time in an X100 camera. Expect six stops of steadiness.

Fuji has managed to squeeze the IBIS upgrade into a body that’s virtually identical to the outgoing model, and one that’s only a tiny bit heavier (at 521g including battery and memory card). It uses the same batteries as before, but a more energy efficient image processor means shot count has climbed to around 450 shots – despite the extra juice demanded by the IBIS system. The size similarities mean the X100VI is compatible with all the X100 V’s accessories.

The top and bottom plates are still milled from aluminium, and come in a choice of black or silver colours. It has the same locking ISO dial, threaded shutter release button and customisable command dials, in places photographers that used a previous-gen X100 would expect to find ’em. Weather resistance is achieved once you bolt on the optional adapter ring and lens filter.

A higher pixel count should mean shots taken using the built-in 1.4x and 2.0 digital teleconverter look cleaner than the outgoing X100 V. Base ISO has also been lowered to ISO125, and there’s now a choice of 4:3 and 5:4 aspect ratio shooting on top of the usual 3:2 and 16:9. The built-in ND filter returns and is good for four stops of light.

The X100VI has face and eye tracking autofocus and intelligent subject detection across 425 AF points. It also gets AI-assisted white balance, on top of Fuji’s typically stellar colour science and an extensive selection of film simulation modes. Reala Ace makes its first appearance on an X-Series camera here, having previously been exclusive to GFX models. Sports and wildlife snappers can expect 11fps continuous shooting, or 20fps with electronic shutter.

Fuji will tell you the X100 series is still targeting passionate stills photographers, but the VI can also cut the mustard in movie mode. It’ll do 4K/60p recording, or 6.2K/30 at a 1.23x crop; 4:2:2 10-bit colour; F-log2 recording with over 13 stops of dynamic range; a 2.5mm microphone input, tally light recording indicator, and support for 3.5mm headphone monitoring over its USB-C connection.

It has a single UHS-1 SD card slot, rather than the pricier, more pro-focused CFexpress. There’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on board, with Frame.IO connectivity and quick image transfers via the Fujifilm XApp phone companion app.

Tiktok created such a buzz about the X100 V it became impossible to get hold of, with Fuji never quite able to keep up with demand. (OK, a global pandemic might’ve had something to do with that too). That looks set to change for 2024, with Fuji promising wider availability for the X100 VI. It goes on sale from the 28th of February, for $1599 (exc. sales tax)/£1599/€1799.

A special edition version, marking 90 years since Fujifilm was founded, is also on the horizon. There’ll only be 1934 units made (I see what you did there, Fuji), with each one having an exclusive strap, soft shutter release button, custom lens cap engraved with the firm’s original logo, and production number engraved on the hotshoe mount. In the UK you’ll need to head to Fuji’s House of Photography flagship store in London, and be prepared to part with £1934.

