The Edifier QD35 Bluetooth speaker has major TRON vibes

Forget boring Bluetooth speakers – Edifier’s latest looks like it’s stepped straight off the set of a blockbuster sci-fi movie. With custom lighting effects, exposed drivers and transparent materials, the Edifier QD35 is a real head-turner. But there’s also plenty of tech lurking inside, like hi-res wired and wireless playback and a pair of fast-charging USB ports for topping up your other gadgets while you jam out.

The mains-powered dual driver speaker has a combined 40W output, split between a 3in mid-bass cone and 1in dome tweeter. It’s also packing dual bass reflex ports at the rear. Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC codec support provides Hi-res Wireless compatibility, while rear-mounted 3.5mm auxiliary and USB ports can manage 24-bit/96kHz tracks over a wired connection.

A simple LED clock underneath the speaker cones adds to the Neo-tokyo vibe, as do the stamped metal top plate, exposed screws holding on the front panel, and military-inspired decals on the sides.

It’s the Luma Art lighting effects that will grab the most attention, though, lighting up the entire front of the speaker in your choice of hues using the Edifier Connect smartphone companion app. You can also customise the EQ settings through the app using a six-band equaliser, and even share ’em with other Edifier owners.

There’s also a pair of USB ports at the side of the desk-friendly speaker, one USB-C, one USB-A, which use Gallium nitride (GaN) charging top top up your other gadgets. A 35W maximum output over USB-C should is enough to charge an Apple iPhone 14 or Samsung Galaxy S23 at their maximum speeds, while charging two devices at once drops the output to 18W for each device.

The Edifier QD35 is set to go on sale in April, in a choice of black and white colours, directly from the Edifier website. It’ll set you back £190.