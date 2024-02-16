TCL’s latest AR specs let you watch films on a virtual 215-inch screen
They're a pair of AR glasses with 120Hz OLED screens that connect to your phone to let you watch media on a big virtual screen.
While Apple’s Vision Pro is dominating headlines at the minute, there’s still a lot going on in the AR space. AR glasses connect to your smartphone to let you enjoy your content on a larger, virtual display. And the latest in the game is TCL’s new Nxtwear S Plus. They’re a pair of AR specs that improve massively on the brand’s first-gen effort.
TCL’s Nxtwear S Plus specs connect to a range of compatible devices (such as smartphones and consoles) with ease via a USB-C Display Port or extra adapters (though those will cost you a bit more). You can set your eyes on your favourite content on a virtual screen up to 215-inches from the comfort of, well, anywhere. These specs support crisp Full-HD resolution for 2D and a whopping 3840 x 1080 pixels for 3D content.
TCL didn’t just slap a “Plus” on the name for show – they’ve seriously upped the game. The brightness has been cranked up to 600 nits, leaving both its predecessor and rivals like the Xreal Air 2 Pro AR specs in the dust. The 120Hz refresh rate makes for buttery-smooth visuals, making us almost forgive the fact that there’s no 4K resolution. Plus, these specs will rest light on your face (take note, Apple) at just 87g. You won’t get that “I’m wearing tech on my face” feeling.
Noise leakage has been a thorn in the side of smart glasses. But, TCL claims the new Whisper Mode keeps things hush-hush. Time will tell if these glasses can truly offer a private listening experience without sharing your tunes with the room. There are a set of 0.5mm stereo speakers packed inside the frames, so you can hear what’s going on. Since the content’s coming from another of your devices, you can still connect a pair of headphones if you’d rather.
When it comes to forking over your hard-earned cash, the TCL Nxtwear S Plus AR glasses start at $399/£399/AU$699. It’s a fair ask for stepping into the world of AR, but you won’t find another set of decent specs for much less. You can pick up a pair from TCL directly, or from EE in the UK.
